Mexican national convicted of killing his child to be deported again

article

The Brief A man convicted of killing his child in Montana in the 90s then deported to Mexico was arrested in Oklahoma by Dallas ICE officials on March 25. He was arrested near his house in Oklahoma. He was previously removed from the United States in 2006.



A Mexican national who was previously convicted of killing his child in Montana and sentenced to 40 years, will be deported to Mexico again, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

ICE Dallas ERO Fugitive Operations and ERO Special Response teams arrested Carlos Ambriz, 53, near his home in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Convicted Murderer to be Deported

The backstory:

Ambriz was convicted of deliberate homicide and sentenced to 40 years in prison in 1995.

While Ambriz was in the Montana State Prison, he encountered immigration officers. He was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

In 1999, he was ordered removed from the U.S. to Mexico.

In 2006, he was removed to Mexico near the Paseo Del Norte, Texas, bridge.

On March 25, 2025, Ambriz was arrested by ICE officials near his house in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

What they're saying:

"This subject’s criminal record underscores the significant danger he represents to our community, particularly with the serious charge and conviction for killing his own child," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Josh Johnson. "Our officers remain committed to enhancing public safety by apprehending and removing criminal aliens who violate immigration laws."

What we don't know:

Information about Ambriz's trial where he was convicted of killing his child was not released.

ICE officials did not say when they believe Ambriz came back to the United States, or how long he has lived in Oklahoma.

It is unclear why ICE Dallas was involved in Abriz's arrest.

What's next:

Ambriz will remain in ICE custody until he is removed from the U.S.