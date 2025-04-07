Body found near train tracks in Fort Worth, police say

article

A body was found near train tracks in Fort Worth on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call near the railroad tracks on Tension Drive. A deceased person was found at the scene.

Police said they do not believe the individual was hit by a train, and there was no immediate evidence to suggest foul play.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not been determined.

It’s unclear why the person was near the tracks or how they died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.