North Texas congressman Marc Veasey calls for President Biden to end campaign

North Texas Congressman Marc Veasey has joined the growing number of Democrats asking for President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign.

Veasey, who represents parts of Fort Worth, Dallas, Irving and Arlington, is the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to publicly call for President Biden to step aside.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Veasey released a joint statement with California Rep. Jared Huffman, Illinois Rep. Chuy Garcia and Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan on Friday calling for the president to "pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders."

The group specifically cites public concerns about the president's age and fitness.

RELATED: List of top Democrats who have called on Biden to exit race

"These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month's debate and are now unlikely to change," reads the statement.

The group specifically names Kamala Harris as the "leader" of a deep bench of younger Democrats who could take on the campaign.

READ MORE: Majority of Democrats think Kamala Harris would make a good president: poll

"Mr. President, you have always put our country and our values first. We call on you to do it once again, so that we can come together and save the country we love," reads the end of the statement.

The statement comes at a time when many Democratic leaders are publicly and privately pressuring the president to end his campaign.

READ MORE: What happens if Biden steps out of the race?

Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillion acknowledged on Friday "slippage" in support for the president, but insisted he is "absolutely" remaining in the race and that the campaign sees "multiple paths" to beating Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.