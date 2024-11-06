Live election results: House of Representatives

Election Day has come and gone, but we still don't know which party will control the House of Representatives.

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives were up for grabs in the election.

A party must win 218 seats to win control of the House.

Currently, the House consists of 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

The 2024 election was a resounding victory for Republicans.

Donald Trump won the presidency and the GOP won a majority of the Senate.

