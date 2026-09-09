Paxton asks Republicans for prayers, votes at midterm convention

The Brief Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton spoke during the opening night of the party’s first midterm convention. Paxton blasted his Democratic opponent, Texas state Rep. James Talarico, calling him "radical." Paxton asked Republicans for their prayers, vote and support in what polls show is a tight race.



Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate blasted his Democratic opponent during his speech at the opening night of the party’s first midterm convention in Dallas.

What they're saying:

Paxton called Texas state Rep. James Talarico "the most radical Democrat in Texas history," while calling out his positions on everything from Christianity to energy.

"He is a Democratic socialist who never met a tax increase he didn’t love," Paxton said

"California already has two senators," he added. "It doesn’t need a third."

Ken Paxton waves to the crowd at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9, 2026. (FOX Local)

Paxton touts legal background, tax plan

Paxton bragged about his litigation against former President Joe Biden, saying he took the administration to court more than a hundred times.

He also highlighted a plan he’s calling the "Protecting the Texas Promise." He said it calls for tax deductions for down payments for homes, medical expenses and health care costs.

Neck-and-neck Senate race in Texas

Dig deeper:

Polls have shown an extremely tight race for Senate between Paxton and Talarico.

Paxton seemed to acknowledge his concern about that polling, conceding the Democratic campaign is well-funded.

"That’s why, today, I need your prayers, your votes and your support," Paxton said. "If we lose Texas, we lose the common sense revolution."

Related article

Early voting and Election Day

What's next:

Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.