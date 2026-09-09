The political spotlight is on Dallas on Wednesday for Day 1 of the inaugural GOP midterm convention. In an unprecedented move ahead of the November elections, Republicans are gathering to rally the base and outline their final midterm strategy. Here is what you need to know as the day kicks off:

- The headliners: Expect an address from President Donald Trump to being between 8 and 9 p.m. Central.

- The Texas contingent: Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton will be part of the Texas politicians speaking during the first evening of the convention.

- The stakes: Setting the party's ultimate message for the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

We are reporting live from Dallas and the convention. Keep this page open throughout the day as we bring you real-time updates, key quotes and video highlights.