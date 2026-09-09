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Last updated:  Sep 09, 2026 - 11:53 AM CDT

Live updates: Day 1 of first GOP midterm convention arrives in Dallas

FOX 4
Live updates: Day 1 of first GOP midterm convention arrives in Dallas

The political spotlight is on Dallas on Wednesday for Day 1 of the inaugural GOP midterm convention. In an unprecedented move ahead of the November elections, Republicans are gathering to rally the base and outline their final midterm strategy. Here is what you need to know as the day kicks off:

- The headliners: Expect an address from President Donald Trump to being between 8 and 9 p.m. Central.

- The Texas contingent: Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton will be part of the Texas politicians speaking during the first evening of the convention.

- The stakes: Setting the party's ultimate message for the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

We are reporting live from Dallas and the convention. Keep this page open throughout the day as we bring you real-time updates, key quotes and video highlights.

Live coverage contributors

15 updates
Payton May
18 minutes ago
Payton May

A preview of what it looks like outside the Republican Midterm Convention

1 hour 10 min ago
FOX 4

Dallas Democratic Chair highlights 20 years of Democratic dominance in Dallas County ahead of RNC gathering

1 hour 14 min ago
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Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons blasts 92 polling site closures during Dallas Democratic briefing

1 hour 20 min ago
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Houston City Comptroller Chris Hollins slams Texas GOP voting policies and voucher push in Dallas speech

1 hour 26 min ago
FOX 4

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker accuses Republicans of attempting to 'rig' 2026 midterms during Dallas speech

1 hour 29 min ago
FOX 4

Texas Democratic Chair fires back as GOP Convention begins in Dallas

1 hour 38 min ago
FOX 4

President Trump to headline both nights of 2026 RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas

Tracy DeLatte
2 hours 11 min ago
Tracy DeLatte

Golden Mercedes-Benz featuring Trump's face parked outside AAC

Tracy DeLatte
2 hours 42 min ago
Tracy DeLatte

Trump merch for sale at the AAC in Dallas

Amber Kite
3 hours 13 min ago
Amber Kite

Shield AI showcases X-BAT autonomous fighter jet display at Dallas RNC Midterm Convention

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Texas Politics Texas Election 2026 Elections Dallas News