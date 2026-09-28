Irving couple convicted in $9.5 million investment fraud scheme

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The Brief An Irving couple was convicted of defrauding over 700 investors, primarily targeting Hispanic community members, out of at least $9.5 million. The couple lured victims using radio ads and false promises of risk-free, high-return cryptocurrency and entertainment ventures. Both face up to 20 years in federal prison.



An Irving couple was convicted in federal court of conspiring to commit wire fraud after prosecutors said they defrauded more than 700 investors of at least $9.5 million.

Couple convicted in $9.5 million investment fraud

What we know:

70-year-old Marina Brooks and 74-year-old Charles Brooks were found guilty by a jury Sept. 28, 2026, following a week-long trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, the couple operated a multi-year investment fraud scheme that targeted Hispanic victims, including U.S. citizens and immigrants. The couple solicited investments in entertainment and cryptocurrency ventures, including through radio advertisements.

Prosecutors said the couple promised investors their investments would earn 100%, claimed shares in a private company would increase in value and never decline. The couple even said that one cryptocurrency investment carried no risk.

Feds and IRS respond to fraud targeting hispanic investors

In this photo illustration, the homepage of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website seen on a computer screen through a magnifying glass. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The couple used much of the money for personal purposes, including paying themselves and soliciting investments from additional victims, prosecutors said.

"For years, Marina and Charles Brooks repeatedly victimized hardworking members of the community in the Eastern District of Texas and elsewhere. Through their lies, the family stole life savings and retirement earnings from people who had worked for decades to realize the American dream," said U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Christopher J. Altemus Jr. said the case showed the importance of victims coming forward.

"Investor fraud is often a story of misplaced trust and grand promises. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and you should walk away," said Altemus.

Sentences for Marina and Charles Brooks

What's next:

The couple each faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a possible fine and restitution. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes its pre-sentence investigations.

The case was investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation.