Katrina Pierson wins Texas House District 33 in Rockwall

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson has won the runoff for Texas State House District 33 in Rockwall against Republican incumbent Justin Holland, the Associated Press has projected.

Holland voted against school vouchers during the last legislative session and has faced attacks from the Pierson campaign about his conservative credentials.

Holland has represented District 33 since 2017.

Katrina Pierson, former national spokesperson for the Trump administration, listens during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The three-day conference is titled "America UnCanceled. Expand

Pierson is a former Tea Party activist, best known as Donald Trump's national spokesperson in the 2016 campaign.

She now has the backing of Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he hopes to push for education savings accounts in the next legislative session.

The governor has been with Pierson on the campaign trail.