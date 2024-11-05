Julie Johnson to become first LGBTQ+ Congress member from the South

The Brief Julie Johnson is the first openly LGBTQ_+ member of Congress from Texas Johnson filled a Texas House seat left open by Rep. Colin Allred (D) Johnson served three terms in the Texas House, starting in January 2019



Texas state Rep. Julie Johnson (D) has won the race to fill the Texas House District 32 seat left open by Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas).

Johnson faced off against Darrell Day (R) and Kevin Hale (L) in the November 5, 2024, general election.

Johnson will be the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent Texas and the South in Congress.

"It’s significant. Texas is the bullseye in this country of hate against the LGBT community," Johnson said of the possibility after winning her primary.

Before running for Congress, she served in the Texas House since January 2019, representing District 115 for all three terms.

House District 32 covers suburbs in northeastern Dallas County, plus slivers of Collin and Denton counties.

Allred has represented District 32 since 2019.

Allred defeated Republican Pete Sessions, who had represented the district since its creation in 2003.

More Election Coverage

FOX 4 takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.