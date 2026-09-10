Vance tells protester to ‘get your ass’ to Mexico during Republican convention speech in Dallas

The Brief Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second and final night of their midterm convention. Vice President JD Vance was one of the final speakers at the convention. The speech took a turn when a protester Vance said was waving an Mexican flag interrupted him.



Vice President JD Vance was one of the final speakers Thursday during the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

Vance was speaking about familiar conservative agenda items, when he turned to his right and looked up into the stands. While the protester wasn’t shown on camera, Vance said that the person was waving a Mexican flag.

"Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there," Vance said. "I’ll buy you the plane ticket."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A protestor throws a Mexican flag as US Vice President JD Vance speaks during the second day of the Republican National Committee midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 10, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP) From: Getty Images

Vance chuckled as he said the protester exemplifies the "radical "left."

"An idiot waving a Mexican flag at a protest when he should be waving the flag of the United States of America," Vance said.

"We all know, of course, that as much as that person might wave around a foreign flag, he’d much rather live in Dallas or Cincinnati or in any one of our great cities, than Mexico," he added.

Vance returned to his speech for a bit before again, poking jabs at the protester.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during the second day of the Republican Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, US, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"Primary after primary we have watched the few reasonable Democrats lost to extremists who openly hate our nation," Vance said. "Our flag waving friend over there is actually the new congressional delegate for New York 14. He’s here campaigning."

Images showed the person being escorted out of the arena.