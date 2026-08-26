Ross Fire in Texas grows to 80,000 acres as winds shift

The Brief The Ross Fire has burned 80,000 acres across Palo Pinto and Jack counties, remaining only 12% contained as shifting winds rapidly spread the flames. Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of both counties as the wildfire threatens remote areas and has destroyed several structures. Emergency assistance has been authorized, with FEMA approving a grant to support firefighting efforts and Oncor utility crews working to manage power lines.



Crews are working around the clock to control a rapidly growing wildfire burning out of control in Palo Pinto and Jack counties, west of Fort Worth.

Ross Fire spreads into Jack County

What we know:

The Ross Fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Palo Pinto County, approximately 60 miles west of Fort Worth. Since then, the blaze has moved north into Jack County.

As of Wednesday morning, the wildfire has blackened 80,000 acres and is only 12% contained.

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Firefighters have struggled to gain control of the blaze due to its massive size, rapid rate of spread and constantly shifting winds.

Several structures in remote areas have burned as hundreds of residents remain on high alert or under mandatory evacuation orders.

A spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire approached the town of Bryson in Jack County overnight. Prepositioned crews on the north side of the fire helped save the town, he said. Similar crews have been positioned near the town of Palo Pinto as the fire's southern extent approaches. He said heavy fire conditions are present along the Highway 16 corridor in the Possum Kingdom area.

Oncor repair crews are onsite assisting with power lines in the area.

Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that FEMA approved a grant request to secure federal funding for the firefighting efforts.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how many total structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Authorities have not reported the official cause of the fire or when full containment is expected to be achieved.

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Residents and livestock evacuated

What they're saying:

The rapid movement of the fire forced families to pack up and leave immediately, including residents near the town of Perrin.

Katie Dean, a Perrin resident who evacuated with her family, described the sudden urgency when local authorities arrived. The family managed to safely evacuate all of their animals, which included roughly 50 goats, two horses, and several dogs.

"I was terrified, honestly. I don't like to admit it, but I'm from Northern California and fires are everywhere in the summer," Dean said. "That has been my biggest fear since I was a little girl, so to have it so close, that scares me more than a tornado. I was panicking, but I was trying to keep it together."

The sheriff's office continues to assist with evacuations in the impacted areas.

Overwhelming donations

What you can do:

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for Palo Pinto County, said they have received an overwhelming number of donations of water, food and other items. She said that while they are appreciated, those donations have to be paused for now because they're becoming too much to handle. Instead, she encouraged people to donate financially to help keep equipment needed to fight the massive fire working.