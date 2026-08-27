Ross Fire in Texas could be burning for ‘days and days,’ official says

The Brief The Ross Fire has burned 80,000 acres across Palo Pinto and Jack counties and remains only 12% contained after destroying several structures. A family-owned canoe rental business operating along the Brazos River since 1969 was burned to the ground, though firefighters saved the family's home. Nearly 200 firefighters are battling the flames as voluntary evacuation orders stay in effect, and officials say getting full control of the fire could take days.



The Ross Fire continues to burn in North Texas, scorching more than 80,000 acres across Palo Pinto and Jack counties while remaining just 12% contained.

Ross Fire Latest

What we know:

As of Thursday morning, the Ross Fire is still burning, with nearly 200 firefighters spread across Palo Pinto and Jack counties continuing to work long hours to try and contain the flames.

There have been no updates from the Texas A&M Forest Service on the size of the fire and level of containment since Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the weather did start to cooperate, but there’s still a long fight ahead. One official said it’s looking like "days and days."

Voluntary evacuation orders remain in place for parts of both counties. No new evacuation orders were issued overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service said more resources are heading to the fire zone.

"So, the firefighters, how are the increments? How long will they work before they’re able to take breaks?" a reporter asked.

"They’re working as needed, and each of them, we have accountability throughout our crews. So they’re watching out for each other, as well as themselves, making sure everyone stays hydrated and making sure there are adequate breaks. We do have rest and recovery during these extended response times," said Kayla Driver with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

What we don't know:

There’s still no word on what caused the fire, which started near Highway 180 in Palo Pinto.

Officials also have not given a firm timeline for when the fire will be fully contained or under control, citing unpredictable factors like weather, winds, and humidity.

Family vows to rebuild decades-old business

The fire has destroyed several structures, including homes, a youth scout camp, and a canoe rental shop in Graford that’s been a family-run business for nearly 60 years.

The owners of Rochelle’s Canoe Rental said their sheds and equipment have all been destroyed. A Mineral Wells firefighter was able to save their home, but they will have to rebuild their business from scratch.

Katie Rochelle described the scary scene as the wildfire approached the property.

"I kinda stayed longer than I should because there were flames coming over the hill," she said. "It was terrifying. The kids were crying, sad."

"Today was my first real day to get out and walk around it," added Buddy Rochelle, who snapped photos of the damage on Wednesday. "It just, it hit me pretty hard."

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Despite the total loss of their business, which has operated along the Brazos River since 1969, the family hopes to rebuild.

"We don't want to close. We hope to rebuild and keep the memories going," Katie Rochelle said. "I mean, my kids would love to keep this going."

How You Can Help

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for Palo Pinto County ESD1, said the firefighters on the front lines have already received an overwhelming number of donations of food, water, and other items.

At this point, the department is asking for monetary donations to help pay for firefighting equipment and supplies.

There are also other organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex collecting donations to help the affected families, displaced pets and livestock, and with other needs.

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