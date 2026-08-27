Dallas officials detail plans for Republican National Committee midterm convention

The Brief Dallas leaders provided updates on how the city plans to handle the Republican National Committee midterm convention scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center. The city is estimating a $1.8 million cost for policing the event, and streets surrounding the American Airlines Center will be closed for the duration of the event. President Donald Trump will be in attendance both days of the convention and will speak on Sept. 10. Other speakers include Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



We're less than two weeks away from the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas, and today, Dallas officials detailed how the city will handle the event.

Republican National Committee midterm convention

What we know:

The Republican National Committee midterm convention will be held at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

Each day will be split into two blocks. The first block will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the second block will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance on both nights of the convention, and he is scheduled to speak on Sept. 10.

Donald Trump

On Sept. 9, speakers include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance. On Sept. 10, events include Trump's speech, a tribute to Charli Kirk, and a tribute marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks.

Dallas RNC midterm plans

Local perspective:

On Thursday, Dallas officials gave details on how they plan on handling the influx of people in town for the RNC midterm convention.

Dallas is estimating a $1.8 million cost for Dallas Police to provide security for the event.

American Airlines Center

City officials plan to document spending and pursue any available grants or reimbursements, using procedures similar to those used after federally declared disasters and for the FIFA World Cup.

"Dallas will be ready, approaching the same way, planning with commitment to public safety," Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said.

Expected street closures for RNC midterm convention

Several streets will be closed near the American Airlines Center from Sept. 7 until midnight on Sept. 11. Affected streets include: Victory Avenue, North Houston Street, Nowitzki Way, Payne Street, and North Field Street.

The DART Victory Park station will also be closed during the event.