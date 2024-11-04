Greetings from Cancun?: Texas Dems take shot at Ted Cruz with postcard

The Brief The Texas Democratic Party sent "postcards" to voters reminding them of Sen. Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun in 2021. Cruz said on the most recent "Texas: The Issue Is" that he was "acting as a dad in addition to being a senator." Cruz and challenger Colin Allred are locked in the most expensive Senate race of the election cycle.



The Texas Democratic Party is firing a shot across the bow of Republican Ted Cruz with a mailer that showed up in Texas mailboxes last week.

Some Texas voters received a postcard that read "Greetings from Ted Cruz in Cancun. There's no freeze here."

The postcards, which feature a beach scene with a photo of Cruz with his rolling suitcase superimposed on them on the front read, "Dear Texan, I know it's freezing and you wish you were here. It's much warmer in Cancun. Enjoy the freeze." The postcards are signed "Ted" with a disclaimer that reads, "This is not really from Ted Cruz. It it was, it would be about him." The return address lists a P.O. Box registered with the Texas Democratic Party.

Some voters in Texas may have gotten a "postcard" recently. Texas Democrats say the mailer is to remind voters of Ted Cruz leaving the state during a 2021 freeze.

The photo was famously taken inside a Houston airport in 2021 as Cruz left Texas with his family as the state battled a deadly deep freeze.

Cruz addressed the trip during a recent interview for Texas: The Issue Is.

"Yes it is true that that day I was acting as a dad in addition to being a senator," Cruz said. "I took my children somewhere where they could be warm. I spent one day there and turned around and came back to Texas. "

Though the postcards were sent nearly four years after the winter storm, Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Monique Alcala said Texans remember where they were when the storm hit.

"Every Texan remembers where they were when Ted Cruz fled to the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún during Winter Storm Uri. He abandoned us when we needed him most. On Nov. 5, Texans are going to send Ted on a permanent vacation," Acala said.

Cruz is currently locked in a battle with Rep. Colin Allred over his Senate seat.

The race is the most expensive Senate race in the country with both candidates raising millions of dollars.

The Cruz campaign has not yet returned a request for comment.