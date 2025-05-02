Election Day 2025: What you need to know

article

The Brief Saturday, May 3, is election day across Texas. Several local bond issues and seats are up for grabs. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Saturday is Election Day in North Texas.

There are several local races, including bond measures, mayoral, city council and school board races to watch.

FOX 4 will have election results as they begin to come in on our Elections page.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What's on the Ballot?

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county. Not every ballot will have all of the races and candidates in an individual county.

Voters in Fort Worth, DeSoto, Garland, McKinney and Richardson are among those casting a ballot for mayor.

Mesquite ISD and DeSoto ISD have large bond issues on the ballot.

Dallas and Fort Worth have several city council seats up for grabs.

Looking for the number of people who have cast their ballot already?

The Texas Secretary of State has a breakdown of how many voters have gone to the polls to cast their ballot during early voting.

Click here to view additional information.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .