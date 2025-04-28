Mesquite ISD's $600 million bond election

article

Early voting is now underway for Mesquite ISD’s $600 million bond referendum. Registered voters can cast their ballots now through April 29, during early voting, or on Election Day, May 3.

The bond appears as two propositions:

Prop A: $578.5 Million

Proposition A includes the following:

Security technology enhancements on every campus

New buses: Mesquite ISD has more than 180 buses, and 97 of those have been in service since 2013 or later. The district's bus replacement cycle includes 15-20 new buses per year with an average cost of $1.9-$2.7 million.

Roof Replacements: The district has more than 7 million square feet of roof surface. Because roofs have an average life expectancy between 18 and 22 years, the district invests in a roof replacement cycle of three to five buildings yearly at an average cost of $5 to $7 million.

Consolidate the two oldest elementary schools, Motley and Lawrence, into a brand-new campus. Consolidating the two campuses would "significantly reduce operational and maintenance costs," the district says. Both campuses were built in the 1960s. Motley has not been renovated in 24 years, and Lawrence Elementary's last renovation was 30 years ago. The campuses are located near each other and are currently operating below capacity, according to the district. The combined enrollment of both schools is just over 500 students.

Build a Pre-K center in the Horn feeder pattern to accommodate growth

Significant maintenance, renovation, and expansion projects at multiple campuses

Other projects include adding storm shelters and secure entry points, fencing elementary playgrounds, and replacing aging equipment such as fire systems, industrial kitchen appliances, chillers, boilers, and electrical systems.

Prop B: $21.5 Million

Proposition B will provide for technology replacements district-wide.

According to the district, there are approximately 3,500 classroom televisions across the district, and they are, on average, 8–10 years old. Prop B would provide 21.5 million to replace classroom technology and student and staff instructional devices.

Why you should care:

If voters approve both propositions on the ballot, the estimated tax impact will be .01 per $100 of home valuation.

For more information on the bond, visit www.MesquiteISDBond.com