Trump tells Republicans they ‘go to hell’ if they don’t vote in November

The Brief President Donald Trump closed out the Republican’s inaugural midterm convention being held in Dallas this week. Trump again promised $5,000 checks for Americans if the Republicans keep control of Congress. He asked the crowd to swear they will vote in November. If they don’t, they "go to hell."



President Donald Trump closed out the Republican’s inaugural midterm convention being held in Dallas with a fervent plea to the crowd to vote as if he’s on the ballot in November.

Trump, who was clearly pleased with the turnout at the American Airlines Center, told the crowd to hold up their hands and swear that they would vote.

"You know what happens if you don’t vote," Trump said. "You go to hell, you know that, OK? You go to hell, and I don’t want that to happen to you, so please, go and vote."

Trump promises cash in a race focused on affordability

While Trump has long called affordability a hoax propagated by Democrats, the president promised to give money to Americans.

Polling continues to reflect that economic issues are on the minds of voters ahead of the midterm election.

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He repeated his promise from his Wednesday night speech to give every American adult a $5,000 check if Republicans maintain control of Congress. However, the president has not yet said where that money would come from or how it would be distributed.

Trump also vowed to give Americans money for health care.

President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

"We will end all payments to big health insurance companies, and give you the money directly so that you can buy your own health care and have money left over for yourself," Trump said.

He also vowed to make his tax cuts and efforts to get America the most-favored-nation rate on prescription drugs permanent.