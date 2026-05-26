LIVE: U.S. House District 33 election results
DALLAS - Voters in Dallas and Tarrant counties are picking both Democrat and Republican nominees for U.S. House District 33.
Democrats
Julie Johnson currently serves in District 32 but is trying to get reelected in District 33 because of the recent redistricting. She’s challenged by Democratic Colin Allred, who held the seat before his failed Senate campaign in 2024.
The big question is whether voters approve of the job Johnson has done in her single term in a Republican majority Congress and whether they’ve forgotten Allred’s poorly run Senate campaign against Ted Cruz.
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Republicans
On the Republican side, Patrick Gillespie faces off against John Sims.
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The winner in the November general election will replace Congressman Marc Veasey, who decided not to run for re-election and later dropped out of the race for Tarrant County Judge.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and past news coverage.