LIVE: U.S. House District 33 election results

The Brief Julie Johnson and Collin Allred are facing off in the U.S. House District 33 Democratic primary runoff. Meanwhile, Patrick Gillespie faces off against John Sims in the U.S. House District 33 Republican primary runoff. District 33 was recently redrawn and now covers mostly Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, and Arlington. Parts of Fort Worth are no longer in the district.



Voters in Dallas and Tarrant counties are picking both Democrat and Republican nominees for U.S. House District 33.

Democrats

Julie Johnson currently serves in District 32 but is trying to get reelected in District 33 because of the recent redistricting. She’s challenged by Democratic Colin Allred, who held the seat before his failed Senate campaign in 2024.

The big question is whether voters approve of the job Johnson has done in her single term in a Republican majority Congress and whether they’ve forgotten Allred’s poorly run Senate campaign against Ted Cruz.

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Republicans

On the Republican side, Patrick Gillespie faces off against John Sims.

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The winner in the November general election will replace Congressman Marc Veasey, who decided not to run for re-election and later dropped out of the race for Tarrant County Judge.

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