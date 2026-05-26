LIVE: U.S. House District 30 election results
DALLAS - Two Dallas-area Republicans are facing off in the runoff for U.S. House District 30.
This is Jasmine Crockett’s seat that she gave up for her failed Senate run against James Talarico.
Republicans
On the Republican side, U.S. Army veteran and lawyer Sholdon Daniels faces challenger Everett Jackson, a small business owner and community organizer.
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Democrats
The Democrats have already selected Dallas Pastor Freddie Haynes as their nominee.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and past news coverage.