LIVE: U.S. House District 30 election results

The Brief Sholdon Daniels and Everett Jackson are facing off in the U.S. House District 30 Republican primary runoff. District 30 is Jasmine Crockett's old district that covers mostly southern Dallas County. She's giving it up to run for Senate. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Freddie Haynes in November.



Two Dallas-area Republicans are facing off in the runoff for U.S. House District 30.

This is Jasmine Crockett’s seat that she gave up for her failed Senate run against James Talarico.

Republicans

On the Republican side, U.S. Army veteran and lawyer Sholdon Daniels faces challenger Everett Jackson, a small business owner and community organizer.

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Democrats

The Democrats have already selected Dallas Pastor Freddie Haynes as their nominee.

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