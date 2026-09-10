‘You started a fight’: Patrick uses convention speech to scold Democrats

The Brief Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the final night of their inaugural midterm convention. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was among the first Texas speakers to appear at the convention on the second night. Patrick invoked The Alamo while railing against Democrats.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was among the first Texas speakers Thursday at the second and final night of the inaugural Republican midterm convention.

What we know:

Patrick, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who headed up the president’s religious liberty commission, invoked The Alamo during the opening of his speech.

While outlining the ideals he believes the U.S. flag represents, Patrick told the crowd that the midterm elections is not about politics, but about darkness versus light.

"That flag does not stand for communism or socialism," Patrick said. "It stands for God and country and freedom and family, the life of the unborn, the Second Amendment."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks on night two of the Republican midterm convention.

Patrick talks up Texas population boom, economy

What they're saying:

The lieutenant governor said 12 million people have moved to Texas from states led by Democrats during the past two decades.

"Our pro-business, pro-tax policies in Texas are attracting billions of dollars in investment," Patrick said.

Patrick said those policies have driven record job creation in Texas.

Related article

‘You started a fight’

Dig deeper:

Patrick said that Democrats want Texas to look like California, Russia or China.

He told the crowd that when they vote in November, they aren’t voting for a candidate. Instead, they are voting for themselves and their family and the U.S. flag.

"You started a fight, and the Republicans are going to finish it in November," Patrick said.