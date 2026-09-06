Texas woman killed, New York truck driver charged with manslaughter in Mesquite I-30 crash

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The Brief A 33-year-old Garland woman was killed in an early Friday morning crash involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 30 in Mesquite. Police arrested the truck driver, 39-year-old Khasan Begbaev of Brooklyn, New York, and charged him with manslaughter. The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.



A Garland woman was killed and a New York truck driver has been charged with manslaughter following an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 30 in Mesquite, authorities said.

Fatal I-30 crash

What we know:

Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 4 to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Interstate 30, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Equinox SUV crashed with a Freightliner tractor-trailer towing a 53-foot trailer on the transition ramp from westbound Interstate 30 to northbound Interstate 635.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 33-year-old Lisa Maldonado of Garland, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, Khasan Begbaev, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was not injured and remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived. Begbaev was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit.

FOX 4 News has requested more information about the arrest and charges.