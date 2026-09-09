Tesla driver arrested for Duncanville road rage shooting

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The Brief Duncanville police arrested 42-year-old Kevin Gray for allegedly shooting at another driver during an Aug. 11 road rage incident near Cockrell Hill Road and Highway 67. The victim reported the driver of a Tesla fired shots at him while stopped at an intersection, but no one was hit. Investigators used license plate reader cameras to identify Gray, who now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Duncanville police arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at another driver in a road rage incident.

The backstory:

The shooting happened back on Aug. 11 near Cockrell Hill Road and Highway 67.

The victim told police a man driving a Tesla fired shots at him while they were stopped at an intersection. Thankfully, no one was hit.

What's new:

Duncanville police used license plate reader cameras to identify the Tesla driver as 42-year-old Kevin Gray of Garland.

He was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What they're saying:

"The suspect’s actions not only placed the caller in danger, but also put numerous motorists and citizens in the area at risk," the Duncanville Police Department said on its Facebook page. "The Duncanville Police Department remains committed to protecting our community and holding accountable those who endanger the lives of others."