Dallas mayor brags about party switch during Republican midterm convention speech

The Brief Republicans gathered in Dallas on Thursday for the second and final night of their midterm Convention. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was among the Texas contingent that addressed the crowd. Johnson bragged about switching from a Democrat to a Republican and railed against "collectivism."



The mayor of Dallas was among the Texas contingent to speak Thursday at the second and final night of the Republican midterm convention.

What we know:

Eric Johnson was reelected as Dallas’ mayor in 2023 as a Democrat, but switched parties just months after his reelection.

Johnson bragged about the switch during his speech, saying the change was rooted in priorities such as public safety and pro-business policies.

"Welcome to America’s sanctuary city, from socialism," Johnson said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson waves to the crowd at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2026. (FOX Local)

What they're saying:

He shot down what he said were socialist ideas from Democratic elites and decried the efforts of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to open city-run grocery stores.

"The so-called warmth of collectivism is a stone-cold lie," Johnson said.

Dig deeper:

The mayor touted his efforts to grow the Dallas Police Department, reduce crime and homelessness and the so-called "Y’all Street" project being built in downtown.

"This November, choose up, not down," Johnson said.

Johnson ended his speech by calling on people to vote for "safer, stronger cities" by casting ballots for Republicans.