Dallas County extends early voting hours

The polls will be open a bit longer for early voters in Dallas County next week.

The Dallas County Elections Department announced that polls will stay open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 1.

Polling locations were originally set to close at 7 p.m.

"Extending our early voting hours underscores our mission to make voting as accessible as possible for all eligible Dallas County voters," said Heider Garcia, Elections Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department.

Dallas County Commissioners say the change was to give more people the opportunity to vote after technical problems caused issues Monday.

Poll workers had problems booting up some devices with its electronic poll book system.

It led to longer lines at several locations.

On Saturday, Dallas County announced that more than 300,000 people had already cast a ballot during early voting. That's about 20% of registered voters in the county.

Dallas County Early Voting Hours

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Election Day Voting Hours

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open in Dallas County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.