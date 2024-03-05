Craig Goldman, John O'Shea likely headed to runoff in crowded U.S. House District 12 race

The crowded Republican race to take over Kay Granger's Tarrant County seat in Congress is likely headed to a runoff.

State Rep. Craig Goldman and businessman John O'Shea will likely face off in the head-to-head election for Texas' 12th Congressional District.

Goldman and O'Shea are the top two candidates in the five-candidate Republican primary, but at this point neither received 50 percent of the vote, which is needed to avoid a runoff.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

The candidates each represent one side in a split Texas Republican Party.

Goldman is backed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, while O'Shea is personal friends with Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

Goldman was one of the members of the Texas House who voted to impeach Paxton last year.

Congresswoman Kay Granger has held the 12th District seat since 1997. She announced last year she would not seek reelection.

O'Shea made a splash by openly criticizing Granger during his campaign.

"Just because you have an R behind your name doesn't mean all Republicans are created equal, and she doesn't represent their will," he said in an interview with Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon.

The runoff election will be held May 28, 2024.

The winner will take on either Sebastian Gehrig or Trey Hunt from the Democratic side in the general election on November 5.