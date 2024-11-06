U.S. Rep. Colin Allred: 'You can't just be a patriot when your side wins'

The Brief Dallas Congressman Colin Allred addressed supporters on Tuesday night after Texas' Senate race was called for Ted Cruz. The race between Allred and Cruz was the most expensive Senate race in Texas history. Texas Democrats have not won a statewide race in 30 years.



Colin Allred spoke to his supporters Tuesday night in Dallas after Ted Cruz declared victory in the US Senate race for Texas.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection in Texas on Tuesday, fending off a tough challenge from Allred.

The Associated Press declared Cruz the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.

Allred, a former NFL linebacker who would have been Texas' first Black senator, carried a moderate banner while mostly keeping both Vice President Kamala Harris and progressive supporters at arm's length. He touted the endorsements of Republicans - including former Rep. Liz Cheney - and ran as a champion of abortion rights in a state with one of the nation's strictest bans.

In his concession speech at his watch party in Dallas, Allred said he called Cruz and congratulated him on his victory.

"It shouldn't be remarkable to have to admit defeat," he said. "You can't just be a patriot when your side wins. Tonight we didn't win, but we will continue to be patriots."

His campaign drew criticism early on from some Democrats who grew restless with Allred's strategy of not packing his schedule with raucous rallies or investing more in smaller corners of Texas, including cities along Texas' border with Mexico.

Cruz fared significantly better against Allred than he did against O'Rourke six years ago, including a much stronger performance in largely Hispanic counties along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It was the latest failed attempt for Texas Democrats, who haven't won a statewide race in 30 years, the country's longest losing streak.

Despite Texas' reliably red reputation, Democrats had hoped to take advantage of the state's shifting demographics that include growing Hispanic and Black populations and an influx of residents from other states. Six years ago, Cruz narrowly pulled out a victory over O'Rourke by less than 3 percentage points, a loss that inspired Democrats across Texas.

"It's going to take courage for whatever comes tomorrow and the day after. This country is worth fighting for. Understand that this state is worth fighting for. We are a great country. Nobody needs to make us great again. We are great because we are good, and we are good because that's who we are as a people," Allred said in his concession speech.

"I don't want to see anybody putting their heads down. I want you to put your shoulders back and your head up and walk out of here tall. That you participated in an American election. That's what we do, because in this country, we don't settle our differences in the streets, we don't settle it with violence, we settle it at the ballot box. And if we don't win, we dust ourselves off, and we come back the next time."

Allred was a star high school athlete from Dallas who played linebacker at Baylor University in Waco before a career in the NFL and then as a civil rights attorney. He also had experience defeating a Republican incumbent, having won a U.S. House seat in Dallas in 2018 that was held for more than two decades by GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.