Can you bring kids to vote in Texas?

It's Election Day, but the work of a parent never stops.

You don't have to get a babysitter. In Texas, you are allowed to bring your kids with you.

The Texas Election Code clearly states that a child under 18 years of age may go with their parent to a voting station.

In Dallas County, there is even a sticker for kids that tag along with their parents on Election Day.

Elizabeth Ojo, from Arlington ISD’s Sequin High School, was the "future voter" design winner to hand out to young children.

The sticker says "I wanna wear a I voted sticker too."

Ojo said she came up with the idea for creating the sticker by tagging along with her parents to vote.

Even though you can bring your kids, they may have to wait.

You can check the wait times at the polls here:

