Dallas County's 'I voted' stickers get redesign thanks to these high school students

When you vote in Dallas County this election cycle, you will get a new custom-designed "I voted" sticker.

The county partnered with MTTP Texas, a non-partisan nonprofit, to hold a contest for a newly designed sticker.

The contest asked for creative designs for an adult sticker and for children who come with voters.

Mareily Lopez, a student at Samuell High School in Dallas ISD, won the adult sticker contest.

Elizabeth Ojo, from Arlington ISD’s Sequin High School, was the "future voter" design winner to hand out to young children.

"When I was creating this sticker, I was thinking about how when I was little, I would always go to the voting area with my mother. I would always be a little jealous that she would get a sticker, and I wouldn't," Elizabeth said. "So when I was designing this, I was just thinking about that, and I decided to put the idea down on paper… I wanted to capture a childlike essence, so I used my left hand to draw everything out."

"I want to say that I'm thankful for this opportunity. I also thank Mr. Wiley for pushing me to get in this contest because I'm an artist," Mareily said. "I’m really proud I'm getting to represent."

The girls were each presented with baseball caps with the design they created.

The new stickers will be available at all Dallas County voting locations.