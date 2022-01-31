Winter Storm Watch across North Texas starts Wednesday evening

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Wednesday evening across North Texas.

The National Weather Service issued the watch days ahead of an expected round of winter weather that is forecasted to include snow and ice starting late Wednesday and through Thursday.

The counties under the watch are: Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Rockwall, Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County.

Heavy mixed winter precipitation is possible, with the NWS saying there could be total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch in parts of the region.

If that occurs, travel is expected to be very difficult. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions.

North Texas weather forecast

Wednesday will likely have showers in the afternoon into the evening and highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Transition to freezing rain and sleet will happen late Wednesday into early Thursday. Overnight will be much colder with lows in the lower 20 and wind chills as low as 15.

Thursday will start cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. There's likely little or no snow accumulation. Highs are expected to remain below freezing, around 30, with wind chills as low as 15.

The precipitation will be done by Thursday night, with lows around 20 and wind chills as low as 5.

