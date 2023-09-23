Tropical Storm Ophelia blasts mid-Atlantic coast after North Carolina landfall as power outages climb

Powerful Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday morning at near-hurricane-force strength, lashing a large swath of the mid-Atlantic with blistering winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surge.

The center of Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle about 6:15 a.m. ET with maximum winds of about 70 mph, falling just short of reaching hurricane status, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). However, Ophelia's impacts stretch far beyond its center, with Tropical Storm Warnings at one point covering 7 million people along the eastern seaboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they had to rescue five people Friday from an anchored 38-foot catamaran beset by weather conditions caused by Ophelia around Cape Lookout, North Carolina. The NHC said an observation site in Cape Lookout reported sustained winds of 61 mph with a gust to 73 mph by Saturday morning.

Signigicant coastal flooding was reported in Washington, North Carolina, and Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Several airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest, have issued travel advisories, warning of potential flight delays along the East Coast due to severe weather.

The fierce winds on the East Coast also caused more than 70,000 power outages during the height of the storm.

Winds from Ophelia were still whipping up the North Carolina coast in Nags Head at landfall.

The NHC has forecast Ophelia to continue heading north-northeast on Saturday and expected to maintain tropical storm strength and travel north along the coast of Virginia and Maryland into Sunday with wind gusts of 40 mph or more as the storm passes through.

On Saturday morning, severe flooding occurred in the coastal town of Belhaven, North Carolina, due to storm surge from Ophelia, which made landfall about 60 miles to the south. The staff of The Mad Batter bakery in downtown Belhaven filmed footage as they checked on the premises during this time.

"Downtown Belhaven is flooded. No water in the bakery but there’s no getting to it," they wrote on Facebook. "We did have to secure some things in case the power goes out, but promise we drove slow, only went to the bakery and came back home."

Storm surge was already seen less than an hour after landfall at Union Point Park in New Bern, North Carolina. Storm chaser Mark Sudduth said ocean water was coming up quickly as the wind pushed it right up the river.

Storm chaser Oliver Knapton said conditions in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, were beginning to deteriorate quickly Saturday morning.

"When you’re between the buildings, it’s bearable, but as soon as you step out into the open, all hell breaks loose," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video showing the rain and fierce winds whipping.

An officer in Greenville, North Carolina, rescued a dog from flooding caused by the high tides and heavy rainfall. Police said the dog was tied to a fence and could have been inches from drowning.

The dog was taken to the local animal services facility where he will be cared for until police can sort out who the owner is.

3 states declare states of emergency due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

States of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

Virginia Beach was hit by heavy rain Friday night as Ophelia began to make its presence felt. The oceanfront community is expected to experience large waves, so extra personnel have been brought in to deal with any emergencies, city officials said. Some schools closed early around the Norfolk and Hampton Roads area as towns prepared for the storm's arrival, and several weekend events were canceled.

To prepare for any potential disasters, high water vehicles and bucket trucks have been deployed in case of fallen trees. The governor of Virginia has urged residents to keep an emergency kit ready and keep a close eye on the weather forecast.

As much as 3-5 inches of rain is expected along and near the I-95 corridor stretching into the Northeast, with isolated areas up to 8 inches around eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. This will likely lead to flash flooding in some places, especially right along the coast.

