Texas drought numbers improve with even more rain on the way

The Brief Texas has been in the throes of a major drought for the past couple of years. An active weather pattern lately has resulted in marked improvement in the extent of drought in the state. Even more heavy rain is on the way to Texas through the weekend.



Texas has been experiencing a major drought for the past couple of years, but an active weather pattern has resulted in marked improvement in the state’s dryness.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was updated Thursday, about 82% of Texas is in some form of drought. Compare that to last week’s 84% and 97% three months ago.

The biggest improvement has been on the higher end of the five-level drought scale. Last week, nearly 20% of Texas was in the highest level of the scale – Extreme or Exceptional (D3-D4). That number dropped to 16% with Thursday’s update.

The U.S. Drought Monitor for Texas from April 7 to May 5.

(NOAA)



The improvement has been driven by a recent shift in the storm track across the U.S., which has resulted in a train for storm systems sweeping across Texas and dumping heavy rain along the way.

The bulk of that rain has fallen in the heart of Texas – from central portions of the Red River down to San Antonio and west toward the Big Bend.

Most rain fell across central parts of Texas during April 2026, while the Panhandle region saw below-average rainfall. (NOAA / FOX Local)

While there have been improvements in Texas, parts of the state have seen conditions worsen. Most notably, the Panhandle region has seen drought increase to the Extreme level since last month.

More rain is expected across Texas through the weekend. At least a half-inch of rain is forecast for much of the state through Monday, but upwards of 2 inches is possible in some areas.