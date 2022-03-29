Storms with high winds, lower tornado risk expected in North Texas overnight

It will be a stormy night in North Texas.

A front is expected to move in during the overnight hours and could bring severe weather. The storms should be brief but could be damaging.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, areas west of Interstate 35 will get hit first with the most active period being from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The storms will likely reach the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. and east of I-35 between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts between 55 and 65 miles per hour. There could be some stronger wind gusts in certain areas.

A few spin-up tornados are also possible, especially in the areas northwest of the metroplex. Anything that does form will likely be short-lived, unlike the damaging tornadoes that hit North Texas a week ago.

RELATED: 9 injured after powerful EF-3 tornado leaves trail of damage in Jack County

Some hail is possible, but it will likely be smaller in size.

Cooler air will follow for highs in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Download the FOX 4 WAPP to get severe weather alerts, watch live coverage of storms and to keep an eye on the radar.

READ MORE

Jacksboro students return to school Tuesday after EF-3 tornado

Wildfires causing smoky haze across North Texas skies

Advertisement

New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado