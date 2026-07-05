Storms target North Texas ahead of blistering Monday game day heat

The Brief The Dallas-Fort Worth area faces a Level 1 severe weather threat from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, bringing risks of 65 mph wind gusts, small hail, and localized flooding. Tomorrow's 2 p.m. match at Dallas Stadium will see upper-90s temperatures and a heat index over 100 degrees, alongside a lingering 20% to 30% chance of rain. A massive high-pressure system will take control mid-week, sending afternoon high temperatures soaring to 100 degrees or higher starting Wednesday.



North Texas residents are bracing for a tumultuous week of weather, starting with storm risks Sunday before shifting into a sweltering, humid game day Monday and culminating in the region's first triple-digit heat wave of the season.

Sunday: Storm Threat

Active weather takes center stage today as a weakening cold front moves through the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Despite a relatively pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid-70s and slightly drier air, conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Afternoon highs today will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s ahead of a wave of thunderstorms projected to hit between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. The region faces a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, with a 40% coverage of storms. The strongest cells could pose a threat of localized flooding, small hail, and damaging wind gusts between 55 and 65 mph.

Monday: Sweltering Game Day Forecast

The stormy setup is expected to clear out just enough for Monday afternoon’s 2 p.m. kickoff at Dallas Stadium. However, fans and outdoor spectators should prepare for intense heat and humidity.

Temperatures at kickoff will hover in the mid-90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. By the time the match wraps up, temperatures will peak in the upper 90s, with a stifling heat index making it feel like 100 to 101 degrees.

While the highest chance for remaining rain stays south of Interstate 20 and Arlington, a shifting boundary could still spark a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder near the stadium. Those with outdoor plans for Monday are strongly advised to keep an eye on the radar.

Rest of the Week: Triple-Digit Heat Waves

The humidity will remain high through Tuesday before a massive system of high pressure situated to the west takes complete control of the region.

The building high pressure will cause temperatures to soar well above average by mid-to-late week. The system will likely deliver the region's first official triple-digit days of the season, with afternoon highs topping out right around 100 degrees from Wednesday onward.