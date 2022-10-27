Showers, possible hail Friday as storms move into the Metroplex

After the last few days of sunshine it will be a wet and cool end to the work week.

Expect to wake up to some rain showers for your morning drive as an area of low pressure moves into North Texas.

There is a chance of storms with small hail, especially in areas south and southeast of the Metroplex.

If you live up north, you can expect to see less about half an inch, to an inch of rain.

The Metroplex will see about an inch to an inch and a half.

The most rain will be west and down south where some areas could see more than two inches.

The threat of severe weather is marginal, but the chance of rain and thunderstorms are high.

The temperatures will stay cool, with highs below 60.

Cooler, drier air will follow behind for Saturday, along with clouds.