If the sky looks a little hazy on Monday in DFW, you can blame dust from across the Atlantic.

The dust from the Saharan Desert has made its way to North Texas.

NOAA estimates that more than 180 million tons of dust leave the African continent every year.

It is most common for us to see Saharan dust during the first few months of hurricane season into mid-August.

The dust is expected to stay in our air through Tuesday before a cold front forces it to move out.

It can also help contribute to asthma or respiratory issues.

Keep an eye on the sky come sunset and then sunrise tomorrow morning.

Pollution in the air, like Saharan dust, can affect the look of the light from the sun.

The dust particles can catch the light, causing longer-lasting, vibrant sunsets.

If you see a nice sunset send us a picture at kdfwwebsite@fox.com!

7-Day Forecast

We are dealing with the heat in North Texas.

Temperatures should climb into the triple-digits on Tuesday and Wednesday before we get a shot at rain.

We could see storms late Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

Our highest chance of rain will be Thursday morning.