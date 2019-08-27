Rain falls during rush hour, brings cooler weather

Rain impacted the morning commute for some people in North Texas and likely sparked at least one house fire.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said a cluster of strong storms moved into the Metroplex early Tuesday morning with wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain.

The storms weakened some as they moved south but lingered with showers throughout the morning rush hour.

Lightning from a storm over Denton County caused a house fire on Wellington Drive in Little Elm.

Neighbors said they heard a loud crack around 6 a.m. and then looked out to see the home's roof on fire. Fortunately, the woman who lives there was able to get her children and elderly grandfather out of the house safely.

The Little Elm fire chief said there were several other house fires in the area around the same time. Those too were likely caused by lightning.

Meanwhile, Evan said the rain will bring a break from the summer heat. The high temperature on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 80s.

The cold front will continue moving in Tuesday night aided by another strong disturbance. Showers and storms will pick up after midnight and continue through Wednesday morning in many areas.

Those storms should dry up by the afternoon and again the high temperature will be only in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, he said.

To see the complete forecast, visit fox4news.com/weather or FOX 4 Weather on Facebook.