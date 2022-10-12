It is starting to feel like fall in North Texas, but when will it start to look like it?

You are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the leaves change in North Texas.

There are parts of the country that are already at peak fall foliage, but Texas lags a bit behind.

There will be pops of color by the end of October.

The peak for colors changing on the leaves in North Texas begins in early November.

The peak will be short, because of the lack of rainfall we have seen this year.