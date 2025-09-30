Meteorologist Evan Andrews announces his retirement

After more than 25 years with FOX 4, the time has come to say goodbye to a legend. Our beloved Meteorologist Evan Andrews is retiring next week.

For decades, Evan has been the steady, familiar voice that guided North Texans through everything from sunny days to severe storms. We can't thank him enough for his tireless dedication and unparalleled service to our community.

What they're saying:

Evan said his retirement has really been in the works for about a year now.

"The days of getting up at 1 a.m. and going to bed at 6:15 p.m. are numbered," he said. "My wife just deserves better. To have someone around for dinner and to watch football all season. She's a saint who has tolerated this life, and now it's time for family first. Which includes all of our animals."

He's not planning to go anywhere, and will still be active on social media.

"I'm just not getting up at 1 a.m. Maybe 4 a.m.," he joked.

What you can do:

We want to send him off in style. To say "thank you" for more than two decades of trust and unforgettable forecasts, please share your well wishes, favorite memories, or even short video messages for Evan on the FOX 4 News Facebook page.

Join us in wishing him the very best in this exciting next chapter!