Lightning storms and hail swept through the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Wednesday morning, but weather experts say the severe weather is unrelated to Hurricane Helene.

Though Hurricane Helene is moving toward land, forecasters predict its path to stay east of DFW. A low-pressure system in Texas is expected to absorb the hurricane and cause it to spin over Florida.

Live updates: Tropical Storm Helene nears hurricane strength in Caribbean on trek to Florida

Instead, it was another cold front that brought the stormy weather to North Texas on Wednesday morning.

FOX 4 viewers shared photos and videos of strong winds, lightning, lots of rain, and even some hail up to the size of golf balls.

Photo credits: Tim Ferrari

7-Day Forecast

As the early morning storms move out, dry, pleasant air will take over. High temperatures on Wednesday will be notably cooler, peaking in the low 80s compared to the high 80s in recent weeks. By afternoon, skies will clear, leaving behind blue skies and a cool north breeze.

Both Wednesday night and Thursday will be dry, with cooler nighttime temperatures. Thursday will see typical September highs in the mid-80s.

While partly sunny skies and thicker clouds are possible on Friday and Saturday due to the hurricane, as of Wednesday, rain and strong winds are expected to stay east of the area.

Dry air this weekend will bring plenty of sunshine, with Friday's temperatures in the mid-80s and a manageable level of humidity.