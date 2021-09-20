It will finally feel like fall in North Texas after Monday's brutal scorcher

Ready for it to feel like fall? A strong cold front is on its way after one final summer scorcher.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Alberto Romero said Monday will be muggy and humid with temperatures that could make it into the triple digits.

But things will cool down quickly on Tuesday as a cold front moves in.

The high will be about 84 degrees in the early morning hours. The rest of the day will be cool with temperatures in the 70s.

You’ll probably want to get your jacket ready for the first official day of fall on Wednesday.

It will be chilly in the 50s in the morning before things warm up to the mid-80s later in the day.

Unfortunately, the cooler weather won’t last long. The highs will be back up into the 90s by the weekend.

