Is Hurricane Francine going to hit Texas?

Tropical Strom Francine is rapidly approaching the U.S. and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday. But will North Texas be affected?

Forecasters predict Francine will stay close to the Louisiana-Mississippi coast, but South Texas is expected to see rainfall. North Texas is not likely to see impacts.

Heavy rain and winds along the Texas coast will lead to more cloud coverage and higher humidity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with a small chance of stray showers over the next couple of days. Most light showers would be seen in the southeastern and eastern parts of Dallas.

Francine is expected to weaken by Thursday, bringing the humidity levels back down and heat levels up in North Texas. The September heat will return this weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s.

There is a possibility of flooding from the Houston area to the mouth of the Mississippi River, south of New Orleans.

Emergency operations centers in South Texas are preparing for Francine and have workers on standby to restore power and clear debris.

Forecasters in the Houston area predict a 2-to-3-foot rise in water, which could lead to coastal flooding.