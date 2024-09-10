Expand / Collapse search

Is Hurricane Francine going to hit Texas?

By , and
Published  September 10, 2024 9:49am CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 4

Dallas Weather: Sept. 10 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about what's expected to become Hurricane Francine.

DALLAS - Tropical Strom Francine is rapidly approaching the U.S. and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Wednesday. But will North Texas be affected? 

Forecasters predict Francine will stay close to the Louisiana-Mississippi coast, but South Texas is expected to see rainfall. North Texas is not likely to see impacts. 

Featured

Tropical Storm Francine in Gulf: Hurricane threat looms for Texas, Louisiana; tropical storm watch issued
article

Tropical Storm Francine in Gulf: Hurricane threat looms for Texas, Louisiana; tropical storm watch issued

Tropical Storm Francine has officially formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward the Texas-Louisiana coast by midweek.

Heavy rain and winds along the Texas coast will lead to more cloud coverage and higher humidity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with a small chance of stray showers over the next couple of days. Most light showers would be seen in the southeastern and eastern parts of Dallas. 

Francine is expected to weaken by Thursday, bringing the humidity levels back down and heat levels up in North Texas. The September heat will return this weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. 

Texas and Louisiana prepare for Francine

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it inches closer to the Texas-Louisiana coast. FOX 4's Shannon Murray has the latest on how people are preparing.

There is a possibility of flooding from the Houston area to the mouth of the Mississippi River, south of New Orleans. 

Emergency operations centers in South Texas are preparing for Francine and have workers on standby to restore power and clear debris. 

Forecasters in the Houston area predict a 2-to-3-foot rise in water, which could lead to coastal flooding. 