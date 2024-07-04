Hurricane Beryl tracker: Landfall in Texas next week looking more likely

Hurricane Beryl continues to move west, and it is looking more likely that it will make landfall in Texas next week.

On Thursday, the Category 3 hurricane is impacting the Cayman Islands with winds of 120 miles per hour.

Wind shear in the Caribbean will weaken the storm as it moves toward the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. It should make landfall just south of Cancun very early Friday morning, potentially as a Category 1 hurricane.

After leaving the Yucatán, Beryl is expected to move along the southern Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to gain strength.

At this point, it does look like early Monday morning Beryl will make landfall south of Brownsville, on the Texas-Mexico border.

READ MORE: NOAA issues its most aggressive hurricane season forecast on record

What happens after that is still in question. Long range models are hinting at Beryl moving to the north and impacting parts of central and possibly even North Texas.

We will keep watching and updating our forecast as we get closer to Monday.

Live Hurricane Beryl Track