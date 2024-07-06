Beryl: Projected path, live tracking and impact to North Texas

Beryl is now a Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico, but it is expected to re-intensify into a hurricane before striking the Texas Coast.

On Saturday morning, Beryl is continuing to churn in the warm waters of the Gulf with winds at 60 miles per hour.

That warm water will serve as fuel and the storm will likely return to hurricane strength Saturday night into Sunday morning.

When will Beryl make landfall?

The newest computer models show the storm making landfall east of Corpus Christi sometime from Monday morning to afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center’s cone of uncertainty has an error 100 miles wide, so keep checking our forecast as we learn more about the storm's path.

We’re expecting the storm to make landfall as a very strong Category 1 or possibly a Category 2 storm near the coastline.

Hurricane watches have been put into effect for many areas along the Texas coastline.

Storm surge watches are in place from the Rio Grande Valley to the Galveston area.

Parts of Texas along the coast could see storm surges between 2 and 5 feet.

READ MORE: NOAA issues its most aggressive hurricane season forecast on record

Then there's the rain. Areas east of Corpus Christi could see about a foot of it.

There will also be winds between 50 and 70 miles per hour.

Will Beryl hit North Texas?

It's important for North Texans to pay close attention to the forecast because the track of the storm will determine how much, if any, rain we expect to get.

The central track of the storm is taking Beryl to the north and east once making landfall.

Right now, most of the rain is to the east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex, but it does look like North Texas could catch a bit of rain from the remnants of Beryl.

We have a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain for Monday and Tuesday in North Texas.

Chances will be higher the more east and southeast you go.

That is a lot of water in a short period of time, so it could even have some flood concerns for East Texas.

From Dallas, Fort Worth and westward, we will be able to handle it just fine.

