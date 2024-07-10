More than a million people in southeast Texas are still without power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast.

With so many people without power, temperatures are rising.

A Heat Advisory is in place for much of south central and southeast Texas with the heat index expected to climb near 105 degrees.

Hurricane Beryl is being blamed for nine deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana.

12,000 linemen have been brought to Texas from as far as Ohio and West Virginia to help restore power.

CenterPoint Energy says that have walked approximately 4,500 miles of electric circuits and flown drones and helicopters to survey damage.

They say the hardest-hit areas are in Baytown, Bellaire, Brazoria, Galveston and South Houston.

At its peak, more than 2.5 million people were without power.

CenterPoint says it remains confident that it will restore 1 million customers within 48 hours of the storm's exit from the area.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has called for a review of CenterPoint's preparations for Hurricane Beryl.

During an afternoon news conference on Tuesday, Patrick fielded several questions about the outages and CenterPoint's lack of information about when power will be restored.

"CenterPoint will have to answer for themselves if they were prepared and positioned," he said. "Any thought that people were surprised that the storm might come to Houston is shocking to me."

CenterPoint says it will complete its damage assessment in the coming days and will provide more detailed information about when they expect power to be restored.

"I cannot give you a timeline, but it's not going to be tomorrow. Look, we live here, and we work here, and employees don't have power. It's miserable. No one wants to sleep in a house that’s 85 degrees," said Paul Locke with CenterPoint Energy.