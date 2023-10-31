Halloween chill doesn't slow down North Texas trick-or-treaters

article

Halloween is the one night a year when you find a princess, a dinosaur and a pair of astronauts on the same block.

The masks aren't the only fright.

"I didn’t want to wear the sweater right here, but I had to because it’s really cold. It’s like what? 38 degrees?" said trick-or-treater Adam Huynh.

While the actual temperature was higher than 38 degrees, there was a chill in the air on Tuesday night.

"I just want to get a lot of candy," said another trick-or-treater.

You can't go to every house in Mansfield's Kings Mill neighborhood if you're cold, so layers are the name of the game this year.

"Thermals, thermal shirt and a sweatshirt, we are good. Thick socks," said Tiffany Anderson.

"He’s got pajamas on, he has pajamas on," said Marisela Esquivel who was supervising her son.

Those handing out candy also found ways to stay warm.

"I’ve got a quilt, a scarf, a jacket," said Jennifer Fisher.

Fisher made 120 candy bags to give out.

She said she planned to stay out in front of her house until the last one is gone.

"It’s cooler than I thought it was going to be," Fisher said. "There’s been a lot of coats, heavy socks, things like that, but they’re having a good time. They're kids."

Even the tiniest trick-or-treaters are bundled up in strollers.

Some people chose to trick-or-treat before the sun went down and before the Rangers game.

"We're ready for the game! We're out here, we still got plenty of time, so, we'll be good. Go through this pretty quick and go watch the World Series," said Randy Gonzalez.

The cold air didn't take away from the excitement or wipe the warm smiles off happy trick-or-treater's faces.