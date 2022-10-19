Grab a jacket! It's cold this morning, but it won't stay that way for long

It definitely felt like fall Wednesday morning, many North Texans woke up to a freeze warning.

A freeze warning was issued for portions of North and Central Texas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE WAPP

Temperatures will stay pretty chilly for most of the day Wednesday, with highs topping out in the high 60s for most people in the region. The usual high at this time of year is 77 degrees.

The cooler temperatures won't be sticking around long.

CHECK THE WEATHER WHERE YOU LIVE

By tomorrow afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s, with a high of 88 expected on Saturday.