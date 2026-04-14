Godley prostitution investigation: suspect's wife who previously proclaimed innocence arrested

The Brief Ashley Ketcherside was arrested in Godley in connection to a prostitution investigation that saw her husband and two others arrested last week. Multiple Godley police officers were arrested after investigators unveiled a prostitution scheme allegedly being run out of the Ketchersides' home. Ketcherside previously proclaimed her and her husband Michael's innocence to FOX 4, saying that she was not a prostitute and had never been trafficked.



The woman who proclaimed her and her husband's innocence in a Godley prostitution ring has now been arrested in connection to the investigation, and her husband faces a new charge.

Ashley Ketcherside arrested

What's New:

Sources tell FOX 4's David Sentendrey that Ashley Ketcherside was arrested in Godley on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She reportedly was arrested "without resistance."

Ketcherside previously spoke to FOX 4's David Sentendrey about her husband's arrest, telling him that Michael Ketcherside had never trafficked her and that she was not a prostitute.

Ashley Ketcherside

"He’s a great husband, an amazing father to my three kids and I believe in the justice system," Ashley told Sentendrey. "I’m absolutely no victim of my husband or anybody else."

"I know that the truth will come out."

Michael Ketcherside, who was arrested on April 8, now faces an additional charge of racketeering. He had been charged with continuous promotion of prostitution.

No bond had been set for Michael Ketcherside on his new charge.

Godley prostitution bust

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The backstory:

On April 8, police arrested three individuals in connection with a prostitution conspiracy investigation being conducted by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to Michael Ketcherside's charge, Matthew Cantrell, the former Godley Chief of Police, was charged with promoting prostitution. Former Godley police officer Solomon Omotoya was charged with soliciting prostitution.

According to court documents, Ashley and Michael Ketcherside were accused of racketeering and running a prostitution scheme out of their house, where Godley police officers were reported to have frequently spent time at.

Officials also discovered that the Ketchersides and Cantrell had conspired to compile information on people they perceived to be adversaries, including members of Godley City Council, the Godley ISD school board and Godley Police officers.

In 2023, Ashley Ketcherside was removed from a Godley ISD committee that decided the district's sex education curriculum after it was discovered she had been twice convicted of prostitution in 2012 and 2016.

Ketcherside was also advertising on escort websites at the time of her volunteering. She was later removed from other Godley ISD volunteer groups after her past convictions surfaced.