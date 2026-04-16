Dallas weather: Cold front will bring higher chance of rain, storms

The Brief A cold front arriving Friday night brings a 40% chance of rain and storms, with temperatures expected to drop from the 80s into the low 70s by Sunday. The 39th annual MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival opened Thursday in downtown Fort Worth, featuring 18 blocks of art, food, and live music. While the severe weather threat is low, organizers are monitoring the forecast for gusty winds and rain that could impact outdoor activities through Saturday morning.



While Thursday offered a summer-like preview with highs reaching the mid-80s, the forecast suggests a split weekend.

Fort Worth MAIN ST. Arts Festival

The 39th annual MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival kicked off Thursday under warm, partly sunny skies, but organizers and attendees are keeping a close watch on the horizon as a cold front threatens to dampen the weekend’s outdoor festivities.

The free four-day event, which spans 18 square blocks along Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, is expected to draw tens of thousands for art, live music, and food. While Thursday offered a summer-like preview with highs reaching the mid-80s, the forecast suggests a split weekend for the massive outdoor gallery.

Weekend forecast

A strong south-southwest breeze will continue to usher in warm air through Friday, with temperatures again peaking in the 80s. However, the benign conditions are expected to shift overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

We do have some rain chances returning overnight Friday into the first half of Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

While the severe weather threat remains low, some storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy dense fog in outlying areas like Rockwall County and Bowie during early morning commutes before the front arrives.

The most significant change will be felt Saturday afternoon. As the front clears the region, a stiff north wind will replace the southern breeze, causing temperatures to plummet from the 80s into the mid-60s.

By Sunday morning, festival-goers will face a "chilly" start in the upper 40s. Although sunshine is expected to return for the festival’s final day, highs will only recover to the low 70s, making jackets a necessary accessory for those visiting the artist booths and performance stages.

The cool-down is expected to persist into early next week, with low-end rain and storm chances reappearing Monday through Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast