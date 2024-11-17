Governor Abbott activates State Emergency Response Resources ahead of severe weather

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources on Sunday ahead of severe storms expected to move across the state beginning Sunday night.

"Northwest Texas communities should prepare for heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding tonight," said Governor Abbott. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready emergency response resources to support local officials as their communities brace for this storm. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, follow flood safety tips, and monitor road conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Northwest Texas tonight, moving east over the next few days. Threats include heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging wind, large hail, possible tornadoes, and river flooding continuing through midweek. Texans are urged to monitor local weather forecast information.

Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, keep an emergency supply kit readily available, and follow instructions from local officials. Texans can access severe weather safety tips at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, locate flood information at TexasFlood.org, and find general disaster preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.