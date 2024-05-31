Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 AM CDT, Navarro County
14
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:39 PM CDT until SUN 10:41 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:17 AM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:52 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:45 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:39 PM CDT until SAT 9:24 AM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Red River County

Fort Worth weather: 2024 is the second-wettest start to a year on record

By
Published  May 31, 2024 2:07pm CDT
Weather
FOX 4

Dallas weather: May 31 afternoon forecast

FOX 4's Dylan Federico takes a look at the weather this weekend and looks back at how rainy it has been so far in 2024.

It has been a very wet year in North Texas.

So far, 2024 is one of the 5 wettest years on record for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 30 inches of rain has fallen at Dallas Love Field. That's more than 13 inches above average, and good for the fourth-wettest start to a year on record.

DFW Airport saw 24.48 inches of rain, which is 8 inches above the norm. It is also the fourth-wettest year on record for DFW at this time of year.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows Fort Worth electrician’s work truck struck by lightning

In Fort Worth, there has only been one start to the year that has seen more than the 23.35 inches that we've seen in 2024.

The only year with more rain in Fort Worth was 2015.

Featured

Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend
article

Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend

It’s another wet and soggy day in North Texas.

There is a small chance for some isolated showers on Friday before we see more rain in the forecast this weekend.