Fort Worth weather: 2024 is the second-wettest start to a year on record

It has been a very wet year in North Texas.

So far, 2024 is one of the 5 wettest years on record for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 30 inches of rain has fallen at Dallas Love Field. That's more than 13 inches above average, and good for the fourth-wettest start to a year on record.

DFW Airport saw 24.48 inches of rain, which is 8 inches above the norm. It is also the fourth-wettest year on record for DFW at this time of year.

In Fort Worth, there has only been one start to the year that has seen more than the 23.35 inches that we've seen in 2024.

The only year with more rain in Fort Worth was 2015.

There is a small chance for some isolated showers on Friday before we see more rain in the forecast this weekend.